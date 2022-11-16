College Football Playoff 2022: Rankings and Reaction from Week 12 Poll

0 of 3

Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's hard to argue against the fact that there was no change in the AP Top 25 rankings for the top four teams for Week 12, especially since all four programs remained unbeaten after Week 11.

Georgia holds on to the No. 1 spot after its lopsided 45-14 victory over Mississippi State.

That win also clinched the Bulldogs a SEC Championship Game berth, which goes a long way with the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Ohio State made its case for consideration after putting 56 points on the board against Indiana, giving them an impressive fourth game with 50 or more points.

Michigan at 10-0 is off to their best start to the season since 2006 and helped cement their position at No. 3 with a resounding 34-3 win over Nebraska.

Then there's TCU, which has defied all expectations at this point.

Sure, they're in the national spotlight with an undefeated season thus far, but even most experts picked them to lose to UT last week.

Instead, they showed that their defense can match their explosive offense to hand the Longhorns a 17-10 loss.

Tennessee kept their No. 5 spot by dominating Missouri with a 66-point outburst.

That offensive performance and their strength of schedule will potentially allow them to leapfrog the Wolverines if they lose to the Buckeyes on Nov. 26.

Outside of the top five, there are some longshots in USC and LSU that could garner some consideration from the selection committee if things go completely off the rails for one of the top four teams in the coming two weeks.

With that in mind, here's a glance at the rankings before Week 12's action and reactions to those rankings as everyone looks ahead to Championship Week.