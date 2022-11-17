8 Under-the-Radar Underclassmen Skyrocketing Up 2023 NFL Draft Boards

0 of 8

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Typically, senior NFL draft prospects are the top priority entering the season because scouts must wade through hundreds of possibilities. At the same time, well-known underclassmen are often discussed long before they declare.

This year, the top four of Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Georgia's Jalen Carter and Alabama's Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. were believed to be elite prospects entering the process. Their performances have confirmed as much.

Furthermore, other draft-eligible prospects have made their names known as potential top options. Clemson's Myles Murphy, Texas' Bijan Robinson, Notre Dame's Michael Mayer, Penn State's Joey Porter Jr., Clemson's Bryan Bresee, USC's Jordan Addison, Penn State's Olumuyiwa Fashanu, TCU's Quentin Johnston, LSU's BJ Ojulari and Northwestern's Peter Skoronski are already counted among the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's top 16 prospects.

Others don't appear until later in the process based on their performances throughout the season, and their stocks will subsequently skyrocket. Expectations were exceeded, and evaluators must adjust.

Eight underclassmen are forcing scouts to take a good look at where they stand because they're showing out on a weekly basis. Some might even land in the first-round conversation.