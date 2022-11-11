NFL Draft Community Mailbag: Who's Better, Will Anderson Jr. or Jalen Carter?

0 of 10

John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A little uncertainty near the top of the NFL draft board always makes the upcoming class more interesting. The upcoming class is no different and is significantly more intriguing than 2022's group, as the elite talent at a couple of key positions could become interchangeable pieces.

Should Ohio State's C.J. Stroud or Alabama's Bryce Young be considered QB1? Will Georgia's Jalen Carter surpass Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. as the No. 1 overall talent?

This fantastic four will define the upcoming class. But plenty more must be decided over the next five-plus months. The rest of the incoming QB crop must settle itself. A few positions appear far weaker than others. Some small-school prospects will work their way into early-round consideration.

To better understand where everything stands, Bleacher Report's Scouting Department—which consists of Brandon Thorn, Brent Sobleski, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Matt Holder—continues to pore over tape, evaluate the nation's top prospects and discern between those available for next year's class.

As they continued their work, B/R opened its second community mailbag for the 2023 cycle to take the temperature of where things stand and allow readers to ask questions regarding the upcoming talent pool. Each of those within the scouting department gladly discussed what they've seen to date.

The biggest question doesn't necessarily revolve around the top quarterbacks, though inquiries about that position group are certainly coming. Defensive linemen Carter and Anderson worked their way into the starting point for this particular class.