Where Does Julio Rodríguez's 2022 Season Rank Among the All-Time Great Rookie Years?

AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox

There was no mystery about who would win AL Rookie of the Year for 2022.

In a season with more viable preseason candidates for the award than usual, Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez rose above them.

Rodríguez was the best, even as Baltimore Orioles rookie Adley Rutschman became one of the top catchers in the game.

He did it as Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña replaced superstar Carlos Correa with ALCS and World Series MVP performances. Rodríguez was the most consistent rookie throughout, then performed on national stages like the Home Run Derby and AL playoffs.

Voting does not account for postseason performance, but it shows how ready these rookies are for the big stage.

So let's take Rodríguez's AL Rookie of the Year campaign and measure it up with other all-time great rookie years.

For now, let's stack Rodríguez up against the best rookies since the 1990s.