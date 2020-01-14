Yankees' Aaron Judge Deletes IG Congratulating Astros' Jose Altuve on 2017 MVP

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has deleted an Instagram post from 2017 in which he congratulated Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve for winning the American League MVP Award.

According to Michael Blinn of the New York Post, Judge's post read: "M-V-P! Nobody more deserving than you!! Congrats on an unforgettable 2017!! @josealtuve27."

Judge apparently deleted the post after Major League Baseball suspended Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch one year each for their role in the Astros stealing signs electronically during the 2017 regular season and playoffs and 2018 regular season.



Astros owner Jim Crane later fired both Luhnow and Hinch.

Judge was named the AL Rookie of the Year in 2017 after hitting .284 with 52 home runs and 114 RBI, but he finished second to Altuve in the MVP voting, as Altuve hit .346 with 24 homers, 81 RBI and 32 stolen bases.

The Astros beat the Yankees in the 2017 American League Championship Series en route to winning the first World Series championship in franchise history.

Houston also defeated New York in the 2019 ALCS before losing to the Washington Nationals in the 2019 World Series, although there is no evidence that sign-stealing played a role in 2019.

Following the firing of Luhnow and Hinch, plus the decision of former Astros ace Gerrit Cole to sign with the Yankees in free agency, the balance of power in the AL has seemingly shifted from Houston to the Bronx entering the 2020 campaign.