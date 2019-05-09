Ranking MLB's Best Rookie Seasons of All Time

0 of 16

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Nothing captivates the baseball world like a rookie who takes the league by storm.

While uber-prospects Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr. and Eloy Jimenez dominated the headlines all spring, guys like Pete Alonso, Chris Paddack and Brandon Lowe have enjoyed the most early success among the 2019 rookie class.

Will anyone from this year's crop turn in a campaign for the ages?

It's possible, but let's take a look at what they're up against if they hope to earn a place among the greatest rookie seasons in MLB history.

Ahead we've ranked the 15 best rookie campaigns since 1947, a year that marked two major milestones for Major League Baseball—Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier and the Rookie of the Year award being handed out for the first time.

Integration brought an influx of talent that made the league as a whole more competitive, while the introduction of an award for the top rookies shined more light on the accomplishments of first-year players.

Don't worry, the standout debut seasons turned in before 1947 received their due as well with an All-Rookie Team compiled from that crowd, which is listed alongside 10 honorable mentions for the main list.

The rankings are based on a combination of statistical production, impact on the team, impact on the league as a whole and a healthy dose of subjectivity.

With all of that clarified, let's dive in.