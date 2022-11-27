Team Belair Defeats Team Damage CTRL in WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series 2022

Photo credit: WWE.com

The team of Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim and Becky Lynch defeated Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley at WWE Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night in a same-titled match.

Lynch scored the victory for her team by pinning Dakota Kai after jumping off the top of the cage, driving Kai and Sky through a table.

The Man's leap of faith was one of many high-risk spots in a match that was filled with weapons and gimmicks.

The road to WarGames began at SummerSlam in July when Bayley made her long-awaited return from injury after Belair beat Lynch to retain the Raw Women's Championship. She was flanked by Kai and Sky, marking the formation of Damage CTRL.

The group put Lynch on the shelf with a shoulder injury on the following episode of Raw before turning their attention to Belair and her title, as well as Bliss and Asuka, who aided The EST of WWE in her rivalry with the heels.

Belair defeated Bayley in a ladder match at Extreme Rules to retain the Raw Women's Championship, but their feud was far from over, as The Role Model would beat her rival in a singles match on Raw to earn another title opportunity.

Bayley was aided by unexpected interference from Nikki Cross, who entered into a pseudo alliance with Damage CTRL and helped Kai and Sky win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships back from Bliss and Asuka at Crown Jewel on November 5.

On that same show, Belair successfully retained against Bayley again, beating her in a tightly contested and highly entertaining Last Woman Standing match.

That easily could have spelled the end to Belair vs. Bayley, but Damage CTRL refused to go quietly, which led to The EST laying down a WarGames challenge.

The faction accepted and quickly recruited Cross onto their ranks, giving them a numbers advantage until Yim aligned herself with Belair and Co.

Bayley had tried to get Yim to join her team shortly after she returned to WWE, but The HBIC decided to team with Belair instead. That emboldened Ripley to join Team Damage CTRL, as she was out for revenge on Yim, who has been brought in by The O.C. to combat The Judgment Day.

Belair rounded out her team on Friday night by revealing the returning Lynch as the final member, which led to an all-out brawl between the two teams.

Both teams were stacked with high-end talent and experience from previous WarGames matches in NXT, but it was Team Belair that prevailed, perhaps signaling the end of The EST's program with Bayley and Damage CTRL.

Based on how Lynch's return was handled on SmackDown, it seems like a strong probability she will now begin a one-on-one feud with Bayley.

