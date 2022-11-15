Broncos' Aaron Patrick Suing NFL, Chargers, More Over ACL Injury at SoFi Stadium

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick is suing a number of parties, including the NFL, Los Angeles Chargers, ESPN and a mat company, for a series of decisions that he believes led to the torn ACL he suffered during an Oct. 17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

TMZ Sports obtained the lawsuit that is for unspecified damages that include lost bonuses and future earning potential for the 25-year-old.

Patrick's momentum carried him off the field and into the sideline area when he was attempting to make a tackle on a punt return during the Monday Night Football game. In an effort to avoid an NFL official who was monitoring television timeouts, Patrick said he stepped on mats that were covering up NFL instant replay monitor cords and cables.

According to the lawsuit, stepping on the mats caused his knee to bend and the ACL tear that will keep him sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

His attorney, William M. Berman from Berman & Riedel, released a statement:

"Player safety should be the foremost of importance to the NFL and its owners. The NFL is a multibillion-dollar sports enterprise and business, and it needs to do everything possible to protect its players from non-contact game injuries.

"As for Patrick's injuries, SoFi Stadium was built at a $5,000,000,000 expense; the stadium should have the state-of-the-art equipment to protect for player safety, and not use the type of $100 mats that you would expect to see in a restaurant kitchen."

Patrick finished that game, which was a 19-16 victory for the Chargers, with one tackle.

The Eastern Kentucky product appeared in 12 games for the Broncos last season as well as five games this season before suffering the injury.

Player safety at SoFi Stadium has been a concern at times this season with Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp among those who have raised issues about the artificial turf playing surface.

Their comments came after Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson each suffered patellar injuries on non-contact plays during a game at the stadium.