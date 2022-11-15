Jake Paul Says He'll Fight Tommy Fury in the UK in December After Anderson Silva Win

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

After two cancellations, Jake Paul said Tuesday that he is making a last-ditch effort to have a boxing match against Tommy Fury.

In response to Fury's father, John Fury, saying that Paul's manager had verbally agreed to a fight in February, Paul tweeted at Fury's promoter, Frank Warren, with some details:

Paul gave Fury's camp one week to present a signed contract for a fight in the United Kingdom in February, or else Paul vowed he is "moving on."

Fury, who is the younger brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, twice had issues that prevented his previously scheduled bouts against Paul from happening.

The fight was first supposed to occur in December 2021, but Fury suffered a broken rib and bacterial chest infection, which forced him to pull out.

Paul and Fury rescheduled their fight for August 2022, but it was called off again when visa issues prevented Fury from leaving the UK.

On Sunday, Paul and Fury set the stage to take another crack at a fight, as Paul attended Fury's exhibition bout against Rolly Lambert in Dubai and taunted Fury, causing both fighters to be held back (warning: video contains NSFW language):

Entering the scheduled fight against Fury in December 2021, Paul was 4-0 as a pro boxer, with two of those victories coming over former UFC stars in Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

In place of Fury, Paul had a rematch with Woodley and beat him again, this time by sixth-round knockout.

Paul struggled to nail down his next fight, as clashes with Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. were both called off before he finally stepped inside the ring with UFC legend Anderson Silva on Oct. 29.

Paul was victorious again, winning by unanimous decision to improve his record to 6-0.

While Paul is originally a YouTube star who switched his focus to boxing, Fury comes from a boxing family and turned pro in 2018 at the age of 19.

The now-23-year-old Fury is a perfect 8-0 in his professional career with four wins by way of knockout. His most recent win came over Daniel Bocianski by decision in April.

Paul has been impressive thus far, but facing a legitimate boxer would be his biggest challenge yet, which is why there will be pressure on both sides to get a deal done and make the fight happen after multiple speed bumps.