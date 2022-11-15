Antonio Brown Shares Photo of 2021 Text from Tom Brady: 'You Are Acting Selfish'

Set Number: X163788 TK1

Antonio Brown shared an old text on social media apparently from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, which seemed to call out of the receiver's questionable behavior off the field:

"You are acting selfish and unfortunately many of those people are exhausted by the erratic and unpredictable emotional behavior," Brady wrote.

The text was dated May, 10, 2021, which was after Brown's first season with the Buccaneers. The seven-time Pro Bowler helped Brady and Tampa Bay win the Super Bowl and he was seeking a new deal with the organization.

On April 28, his agents told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that Brown had agreed to a new one-year deal with the Buccaneers. However, it took several weeks for the two sides to actually put pen to paper.

It wasn't until May 25 that the Bucs officially announced the signing.

There was clearly something that held up the deal, which was enough for Brady to call out his teammate. At the time, head coach Bruce Arians only said the wideout needed a physical and praised Brown for his behavior.

"We wanted AB back," Arians told the Pewter Report. "He was a model citizen the whole time he's been here. We wanted him back and he's never had surgery in his life. It's just a matter of physical done. I wanted him back the whole time."

Things obviously didn't end well in this situation, as an on-field outburst led to the Bucs releasing Brown in the middle of the next season.

The relationship between Brown and Brady also soured. Brown went from living with Brady when he arrived in Tampa Bay to trolling the quarterback following the highly publicized divorce with Gisele Bündchen.

While Brown's latest post might have been intended to further criticize Brady, it instead comes across as a genuine call for Brown to turn things around.