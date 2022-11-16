Every NBA Team's Biggest Surprise So Far

0 of 30

Chris Gardner/ Getty Images

The NBA season is often—and accurately—described as a marathon.

More than that, though, it is 30 unique journeys of self-discovery.

With each passing day, teams learn something new about themselves. The process isn't always fun, but the information gleaned is critically important for shaping the near- and long-term focus for the franchise.

Roughly one month into the 2022-23 campaign, we're learning plenty about every team. After slogging through every team's biggest disappointment, let's flip the discussion and spotlight everyone's top surprise.

