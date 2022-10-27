X

    Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. Trained for NFL Career Before Signing with Charlotte

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 27, 2022

    ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 23: Dennis Smith Jr. #8 of the Charlotte Hornets goes up for a shot during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on October 23, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
    Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

    Dennis Smith Jr. signed a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets in September, but not before kicking around the idea of transitioning to football.

    "I told my previous agent, 'I'm not going overseas. If s--t don't work out, I'm just going to the NFL,'" he told Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. "And I was dead-ass serious. I put on hella weight. I was gonna try."

