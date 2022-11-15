A.J. Brown: Eagles Will 'Wake Up' Now That '17-0 S--t' Is over After Commanders Loss

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

If there is a silver lining for the Philadelphia Eagles following Monday's shocking loss to the Washington Commanders, it is the removal of the pressure to go undefeated as the season progresses.

"I know guys got long faces, but me personally—of course I want to win—but now all this 17-0 s--t is over with," wide receiver A.J. Brown said, per Tim McManus and Josh Keim of ESPN.

"Now we're going to wake up—how are you going to respond? This is a game that we all love to play and sometimes you get hit in the mouth. How do you respond? ... I hope we get up and start fighting back and I feel like we will."

Brown had just one catch for seven yards, and a potential deep connection bounced off his hands and into the air for a Washington interception.

It would have been a difficult catch, but it was part of the theme for a team that ended with four turnovers after posting just three in the previous eight games combined.

One of the turnovers came after Quez Watkins caught a deep ball going to the ground, got up to run and then fumbled as he was tackled. Another came on the final play in a desperation lateral attempt, and Washington recovered for a touchdown that clinched the 32-21 victory and made the final score seem worse than it was throughout the game.

There was even a mistake in the final two minutes, as Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was whistled for unnecessary roughness for hitting Taylor Heinicke after the quarterback had given himself up on a critical third down.

The officials also made a costly mistake against Philadelphia.

Tight end Dallas Goedert lost a fumble in the fourth quarter, but only as his facemask was grabbed and pulled to the side. There was no whistle, and Washington took over possession and eventually parlayed the turnover into a field goal.

It was a glaring mistake but wasn't the ultimate difference in the game.

In addition to the turnovers, the Eagles struggled defensively to stop Terry McLaurin (eight catches for 128 yards) and gave up two touchdowns on the ground. They were in comeback mode throughout the second half as a result and were never able to get back on track.

The NFC East leaders are still 8-1 and will have a chance to bounce back in Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts without the potential distraction of undefeated talk.