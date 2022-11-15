Eagles' Nick Sirianni Doesn't Blame Refs for Commanders Loss: 'We Played Like Crap'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni put the onus on his team rather than the officiating after the 32-21 upset loss against the Washington Commanders on Monday night.

According to ESPN's Tim McManus and John Keim, Sirianni said the following when asked if he thought questionable officiating cost the Eagles the game:

"I think whether the calls were bad or good, or whatever it was, when you play the way we did tonight on all three phases ... it does seem like everything's going against you. And we played like crap. We didn't do a good enough job ... We made our own luck today, and it was bad."

The Eagles were a perfect 8-0 entering Monday's game, but with the loss, there are no undefeated teams remaining in the NFL this season.

One major call that went against the Eagles occurred early in the fourth quarter with Washington leading 23-21.

Tight end Dallas Goedert made a catch on a 3rd-and-1 play and fumbled the ball, which was recovered by the Commanders. Goedert was facemasked by linebacker Jamin Davis on the play, but no call was made.

Washington subsequently added a field goal, and the Eagles turned the ball over again on the next drive when wide receiver Quez Watkins fumbled at the end of a 51-yard catch.

After the teams traded punts, the Commanders were able to salt the game away thanks, in large part, to another significant call by the officials.

On a 3rd-and-7 play with less than two minutes remaining, Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke took a knee in the backfield when he realized there was no easy completion available to him.

Two Eagles defenders dove at him, and defensive end Brandon Graham was called for unnecessary roughness, which effectively ended the game.

Graham took full responsibility for the penalty, saying: "I was just trying to touch him down because it just looked like he was going to get up. You just never know. But that's on me. I own that one. That's on me."

Referee Alex Kemp explained the call after the game, saying Heinicke "had clearly given himself up."

While the calls weren't necessarily in the Eagles' favor on Monday night, they were also thoroughly outplayed by a Commanders team that evened their record at 5-5.

Philadelphia turned the ball over four times, compared to two for Washington, and the Commanders ran the ball effectively as well.

Washington rushed for 152 yards and possessed the ball for long stretches, keeping quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philly offense off the field.

The Commanders won the time-of-possession battle 40:24-19:36 and outgained the Eagles 330-264. Regardless of officiating, it isn't often that a team can win when it loses the time-of-possession, turnover and total-yardage battles.

On the heels of Monday's heartbreaking loss, the Eagles will look to bounce back Sunday when they go on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts.