X

    Referees Catch Heat from NFL Twitter as Eagles Lose 1st Game of Season vs. Commanders

    Doric SamNovember 15, 2022

    Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) can't make the catch against Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Philadelphia. St-Juste was called for a penalty on the play. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss of the season when they fell to the Washington Commanders 32-21 on Monday Night Football. However, the chatter coming out of the game didn't have much to do with the players on the field.

    The Eagles were on the wrong end of some questionable officiating on Monday night. There were key calls that directly affected the momentum of this game.

    Early in the fourth quarter, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert caught a pass from star quarterback Jalen Hurts and proceeded to cough up the ball. However, the referees missed an obvious facemask penalty on Washington before the fumble that would have negated the turnover. Nonetheless, the Commanders kicked a field goal on the ensuing drive for a 26-21 lead.

    With the game still in reach, the Eagles were poised to get the ball back with under two minutes left if they got a stop on third down. Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke gave himself up behind the line of scrimmage, and Philadelphia linebacker Brandon Graham made enough contact with him that drew an unnecessary roughness penalty and effectively sealed the victory for the Commanders (5-5).

    Fans on social media were not happy with how the officiating played a part in the outcome of Monday's game, and they let their feelings be known (some tweets may contain profanity):

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Refs really reared their heads this week didn’t they?

    Referees Catch Heat from NFL Twitter as Eagles Lose 1st Game of Season vs. Commanders
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Tom Ignudo @TomIgnudo

    That’s one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen, my god

    Tom Gulitti @TomGulittiNHL

    1972 Dolphins liked that call.

    DJ Bien-Aime @Djbienaime

    That's the right call but it's a terrible call.

    Pat Leonard @PLeonardNYDN

    What a mess tonight’s officiating has been

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    Yea, The Eagles got flag whipped a bit here on the second half.

    Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

    It may be the right call, but Brandon Graham didn’t do anything malicious there. Both can be true.

    Jimmy Kempski @JimmyKempski

    Can't throw that flag. Utterly ridiculous.

    Philly Cheese 🧀 @dionwaiters3

    These refs was so fucking bad tonight smh shit sad.

    John McMullen @JFMcMullen

    Refs missed a blatant face mask there <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a>

    Doug Kyed @DougKyed

    Man, that's a costly missed facemask.

    Josh Norris @JoshNorris

    literally pulled down by the facemask

    drew @Dcorrigan50

    the fact that you can review the fumble but can’t review a blatant face mask is ridiculous

    Art Stapleton @art_stapleton

    You can't miss that facemask. Terrible.

    Rich Hofmann @rich_hofmann

    Is this crew serious tonight?

    The Eagles still have the best record in the NFL at 8-1, but Monday's loss will not sit right with the team. If a few calls had gone their way, there's a strong chance the Eagles would still be undefeated heading into Week 11.

    Instead, Philadelphia will be looking to bounce back when it visits the Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) next Sunday.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.