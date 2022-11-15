X

    Taylor Heinicke, Terry McLaurin Hyped by NFL Twitter as Commanders Upset Eagles

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 15, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 14: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders runs with the ball after a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on November 14, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Eagles' dream of an undefeated season is over.

    Philadelphia lost 32-21 to the Washington Commanders in an NFC East stunner at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday. Washington improved to 5-5 and is still very much alive in the wild-card race after winning its fourth game in the last five tries.

    Taylor Heinicke, Terry McLaurin and the backfield combination of Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson set the tone in the first half, while the defense closed the door with a strong showing in the second half.

    The offense drew plenty of praise on social media for the effort:

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    SCARY TERRY 😱<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/bvcXiau0zq">pic.twitter.com/bvcXiau0zq</a>

    Kevin Durant @KDTrey5

    Man, we playing inspiring football right now. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/manyMen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#manyMen</a>

    Ben Standig @BenStandig

    Terry McLaurin <a href="https://t.co/dI9gUV8m4u">pic.twitter.com/dI9gUV8m4u</a>

    Alexa Ross @AlexaRossTV

    Terry McLaurin is too good

    Michael Thomas @Cantguardmike

    Scary Terry fadin’ them boys

    Eric Walden @tribjazz

    McLaurin is just abusing Darius Slay tonight

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    Terry McLaurin is such a baller.

    Ralph Vacchiano @RalphVacchiano

    What a catch by Commanders WR Terry McLaurin. A terrific, 42-yard catch. He's got 8 catches for 128 yards so far.<br><br>The Taylor Heinicke-Terry McLaurin connection is real.

    Jonathan Jones @jjones9

    Terry McLaurin is a star

    Bridget Condon @BridgetCondon_

    What is Carson Wentz thinking rn

    Jared Stillman @JaredStillman

    Taylor Heinicke is BALLIN’

    Scott Abraham @Scott7news

    Heinicke working the middle of the field like a freaking maestro. The Eagles have no answers right now.

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Not sure how the Commanders don't stick with Heinicke.

    Richard Sherman @RSherman_25

    What would the <a href="https://twitter.com/Commanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Commanders</a> record be if they just stuck with Heinicke to start the season?

    The Commanders must have missed the memo that they were supposed to lose without putting up a fight, as Gibson and Robinson each found the end zone with one-yard touchdown runs in the first half. Joey Slye also impressed with four field goals, including a 58-yarder to end the half, while McLaurin torched the Philadelphia secondary.

    It wasn't easy, though, as Heinicke overcame multiple mistakes that nearly cost the visitors the game.

    His lost fumble on a strip-sack led to the Eagles' first touchdown, and he inexplicably threw a ball up for grabs with the Commanders leading 23-21 early in the fourth quarter for a C.J. Gardner-Johnson interception.

    But the defense held Jalen Hurts and Co. to seven points after the first quarter. Philadelphia turned it over four times—one of which came on a Dallas Goedert fumble on a missed facemask call—which included getting in its own way when the game was on the line.

    Taylor Heinicke, Terry McLaurin Hyped by NFL Twitter as Commanders Upset Eagles
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    It felt fitting that the Commanders clinched the win with a defensive touchdown, as Casey Toohill recovered a fumble as the Eagles desperately lateraled the ball on the final snap of the contest.

    On Sunday, they will look to keep things rolling in a road game against the Houston Texans.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.