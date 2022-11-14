Tom Brady: Justin Jefferson Made 'One of the Great Catches in NFL History' vs. Bills

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Tom Brady started the NFL slate on Sunday by leading his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Germany, which gave him plenty of time to watch highlights from other games.

One catch, in particular, caught his eye.

"That has got to be one of the great catches in NFL history," he said on his Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray (h/t Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times) when discussing Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson's 32-yard catch in the final two minutes of regulation during the NFC North team's 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills.

Jefferson finished with 10 receptions for 193 yards and one touchdown, but it was the one where he saved the game on 4th-and-18 down by snatching the ball from the defensive back's hands that stood out the most:

Brady has certainly seen his fair share of catches during his illustrious career, including David Tyree's famous helmet catch that came against No. 12's New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

He also played with one of the best wide receivers of all time in Randy Moss.

Yet he was nothing but impressed by Jefferson's snag, which helped the Vikings improve to 8-1 on the season.