Death of Bucs LB Devin White's Father Carlos Thomas to Be Investigated by Authorities

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Natchitoches (Louisiana) Parish Sheriff's Office and Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office are investigating the death of Carlos Thomas, the father of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times shared a statement from the sheriff's department which said the 45-year-old was being transported to the hospital Thursday when he "suddenly became unresponsive."

Attempts to save his life proved unsuccessful.

He was being transported to the hospital from the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center after he complained about severe back pain.

Jenna Laine of ESPN noted White, who has been with the Buccaneers his entire career since they selected him with the No. 5 overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft, learned his father died via a phone call he received just two hours prior to the team's departure to Germany for Sunday's contest against the Seattle Seahawks.

White played in that game and tallied nine tackles, two sacks and three quarterback hits.

"It was very hard to play," the linebacker said. "Just a lot of emotions. But I tried to turn them into good emotions and just keep a great spirit. That's the relationship we had—just all about ball, all about just going out there and being the best and just getting this thing turned around."

Rachael Thomas of KSLA 12 News noted Thomas had been detained at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center since October and was awaiting trial on previous federal charges.