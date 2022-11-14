Bill Belichick Wants NFL Rule Change on Challenges After Controversy in Vikings-Bills

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wants to expand the ability for coaches to challenge plays, even in the last two minutes of the half.

"I've been in favor of that," Belichick said Monday on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show (via Hayden Bird of Boston.com). "Now, I'm not in favor of adding more challenges, but challenging the plays."

The coach cited the controversial ending in the Minnesota Vikings' win over the Buffalo Bills, which featured a catch by Gabriel Davis that might have been overturned if it was reviewed:

The catch stood without an official review, allowing Buffalo to tie the game with a last-minute field goal. The Vikings won 33-30 in overtime.

"It's just like in the Buffalo-Minnesota game," Belichick explained. "In that two-minute situation on the [Davis] catch on the sideline, that play could've been reviewed by the officials because it was under two minutes, and either it wasn't or they missed it or however you want to characterize it."

Coaches are unable to challenge in the last two minutes of a half, so it should have come down to an official review. After the game, referee Walt Anderson admitted the officials should have stopped the game to check on the play.

"Even though it happens fast and Buffalo hurries to the line of scrimmage for the next play, if the replay official can't confirm that it was a catch on that long of a completed pass, we should stop play to ensure it was a catch," Anderson told pool reporters.

Anderson also said the call would have been reversed if they had checked all angles, which they only did a few plays later.

Belichick's desire to increase challenges, which he has discussed for nearly 10 years, would have given the Vikings an ability to throw the red flag on that play.

The coach even wants an expansion to review penalties.

"I'm saying not having the ability to challenge a play that could impact the outcome of a game—even calls like holding, pass interference, and things like that—I don't see why those plays can't be reviewed," Belichick said Monday.

Pass interference was reviewable for only the 2019 season before it was removed after several controversial calls.