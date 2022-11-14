Baker Mayfield to Start for Panthers vs. Ravens After PJ Walker's Injury

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers will start Baker Mayfield at quarterback next Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after PJ Walker suffered a high ankle sprain in Thursday's win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Sam Darnold, who came off injured reserve last week, will serve as Mayfield's backup.

Mayfield started the Panthers' first five games of the season and appeared in one other contest, throwing for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns against four interceptions. The Panthers were 1-4 in games started by Mayfield, versus posting a 2-3 record in the five games started by Walker.

Neither quarterback seems likely to be in Carolina next season after the team fired coach Matt Rhule last month.

Given the struggles of Mayfield and Walker, it's a surprise that Darnold remains buried on the depth chart as a backup. He sat out the first nine weeks of the season with a high ankle sprain, but he knows the offensive system, and his performance could not be appreciably worse than the two other quarterbacks on the depth chart.

The Panthers' inability to find a consistent passing game has limited production for receiver DJ Moore, who has recorded just 39 receptions for 478 yards and three touchdowns. Moore signed a three-year, $61.9 million contract in July but has been one of the biggest fantasy busts of the season given his high preseason draft status.