Raiders Veterans Don't 'Want to Do the Bill Belichick Way,' Says NFL Coach

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is having trouble getting players to buy in amid the team's 2-7 start.

"I think they had a veteran team who doesn't want to do the Bill Belichick way," a coach from another team told Mike Sando of The Athletic.

"Everyone wants to say Josh is different and learned from the first time. Josh is Josh, and when you go back to your core and your fabric, you are who you are," the coach added. "I think it was really important for him to get off to a good start, and he didn't, and that makes it harder to capture the locker room."

McDaniels spent 18 seasons working under Belichick with the New England Patriots, but he hasn't had much success on his own. After going just 11-17 during a two-year stint as head coach of the Denver Broncos, McDaniels said he wasn't going to try to replicate Belichick this time around with Las Vegas.

Despite high expectations for a squad that reached the playoffs last year, the Raiders are now in last place in the AFC West with three straight losses. The most recent defeat came against the Indianapolis Colts, which had just fired their head coach, Frank Reich.

It leaves significant question marks about McDaniels' future with the team just halfway through his first season.