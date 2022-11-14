Aaron Rodgers Praised as NFL Exec Likens Packers to 'Dead Fish That’s Washed Ashore'

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

The Green Bay Packers are once again considered playoff contenders after Aaron Rodgers led the team to a come-from-behind 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

"They are the dead fish that's washed ashore, except they have Rodgers, so now there is a twitch of life," an NFL executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic. "All they need to do is stack some wins. None of it erases the fact it is going to take time to get his weaponry built up, but the fact remains, when he suits up for your team, you are never out of it. They came back against Buffalo, they came back against Dallas."

The Packers entered Week 10 on a five-game losing streak, the latest coming against the Detroit Lions with Rodgers throwing three interceptions. The team looked finished at that point.

Green Bay trailed by 14 points in the fourth quarter versus Dallas, but Rodgers led the team to victory behind three passing touchdowns, all to rookie Christian Watson.

After a miserable stretch, the Packers resembled the team that won 13 games in each of the past three seasons. And despite being 4-6, they still have a reigning back-to-back MVP under center as they get ready for the 6-3 Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.