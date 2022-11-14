Fantasy Football Week 11: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

Fantasy Football Week 11: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire AddsNovember 14, 2022
The running back situations in Kansas City and Tampa Bay have been difficult to figure out throughout the 2022 NFL season.
They became more complicated on Sunday, when Rachaad White was named the starting running back for the Buccaneers and Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not receive the ball for the Chiefs.
San Francisco's running back production could also be confusing for fantasy football players to figure out over the coming weeks now that Elijah Mitchell is back from the injury that he suffered in Week 1.
If anything, the three situations give fantasy football players some extra options at running back on the waiver wire as the end of the fantasy football regular season approaches.
Adding White, Mitchell or Jerick McKinnon could provide a boost to any team in need of boosting its spot in the standings with the playoffs on the horizon.
Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings
1. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (at GB)
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF (at ARI)
3. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (vs, KC)
4. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (vs. DET)
5. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (at NO)
6. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (vs. DAL)
7. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (at BUF)
8. Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (vs. CLE)
9. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (vs. LAR)
10. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (at DEN)
11. A.J. Brown, WR, PHI (at IND)
12. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (at PIT)
13. Davante Adams, WR, LV (at DEN)
14. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI (vs. SF)
15. Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU (vs. WSH)
16. Josh Allen, QB, BUF (vs. CLE)
17. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (vs. NYJ)
18. Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (vs. DAL)
19. Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (vs. PHI)
20. D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (at NYG)
Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay
Rachaad White has been on the fringe of the list of top waiver wire candidates for a few weeks now.
He finally had his breakout game on Sunday in Munich, Germany, as he ran for 105 yards on 22 carries in Tampa Bay's most successful day on the ground this season.
White still split carries with Leonard Fournette, but it is significant that he was listed as the starter for the clash with the Seattle Seahawks.
White will be a stash option for one week because the Buccaneers return to the United States for a bye week in Week 11.
He should be picked up now in order to avoid a situation in which he is already picked up by another player in your league ahead of Week 12.
White could explode for another larger total in two weeks against the Cleveland Browns, who were gashed by the Miami Dolphins duo of Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert in Week 10.
Week 12 Stat Projection: 17 carries, 85 yards, TD
Jerick McKinnon, RB, Kansas City
Jerick McKinnon has not carried much fantasy value during his time in Kansas City, but that could all change in the coming weeks.
McKinnon caught six passes for 56 yards in Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He and Isiah Pacheco shouldered the load at running back with Clyde Edwards-Helaire nowhere to be found.
McKinnon carries extra value in points-per-reception leagues. He has 12 catches on 16 targets over the last two weeks.
He is not a power-style back, so he will fit a specific set of needs on a fantasy roster and could be added to the FLEX position.
Kansas City had a ton of success with the Pacheco-McKinnon pairing in Week 10 and that could be its duo moving forward. Pacheco should assume most of the rushing duties, while McKinnon is the trustworthy pass-catching back.
McKinnon could be used more in the coming weeks, as Kansas City looks to break down the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals in its quest to land the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Stat Projection: 5 catches, 55 yards.
Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wasted no time putting Elijah Mitchell back into the offensive mix on Sunday night.
Mitchell, who was the 49ers starting running back in Week 1, reeled off 89 yards on 18 carries in the win over the Chargers.
The abundance of carries came as a surprise to fantasy players, especially ones with Christian McCaffrey on their roster.
Mitchell and McCaffrey should have more of a balanced split moving forward, but even San Francisco's No. 2 running back carries more fantasy value than some starters around the league.
Mitchell will not put up the numbers of a No. 1 fantasy running back every week, but he would be nice to add as a FLEX option just in case he receives another large number of carries at any point in the season.
Stat Projection: 12 carries, 55 yards.