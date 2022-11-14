Fantasy Football Week 11: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

0 of 4

Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

The running back situations in Kansas City and Tampa Bay have been difficult to figure out throughout the 2022 NFL season.

They became more complicated on Sunday, when Rachaad White was named the starting running back for the Buccaneers and Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not receive the ball for the Chiefs.

San Francisco's running back production could also be confusing for fantasy football players to figure out over the coming weeks now that Elijah Mitchell is back from the injury that he suffered in Week 1.

If anything, the three situations give fantasy football players some extra options at running back on the waiver wire as the end of the fantasy football regular season approaches.

Adding White, Mitchell or Jerick McKinnon could provide a boost to any team in need of boosting its spot in the standings with the playoffs on the horizon.