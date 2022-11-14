Fringe NFL Playoff Teams With the Most on the Line in Week 11

3 of 5

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers were enduring one of the worst losing streaks in franchise history heading into Week 10. The team had lost five games in a row for the first time since 2008—the first year Aaron Rodgers became the starting quarterback in Green Bay—and appeared poised to push that streak to six with a tough Dallas Cowboys squad coming to town.

Not only did the Packers find a way to snap that streak, but they did so while potentially waking up an offensive juggernaut. After failing to breach the 30-point mark all season, Green Bay came away with a clutch 31-28 victory behind a breakout showing from rookie wideout Christian Watson.

Watson, the No. 34 overall pick, had been dealing with injuries and inconsistency over the first nine games of his professional career. He came into Sunday with only 10 catches for 88 yards with no receiving touchdowns (he did find the end zone on a 15-yard rush earlier in the year) but left the contest with an additional 107 yards and three scores on four receptions tacked onto his total.

If Watson can become the go-to wideout Green Bay has sorely lacked since the offseason departure of Davante Adams, the team has a real chance over these final two months to surge up the standings and into the playoffs.

While Green Bay’s defense still needs to get back on track—it has conceded 27 points or more in four of the last six games after allowing an average of just 17.3 points during the first month of 2022—the offense can carry this franchise if it continues playing at this level.

The Packers are now heading into a crucial Week 11 bout with the Tennessee Titans with some much-needed momentum. The Titans have been a tough out recently—losing just one of their last seven games—but struggle to score, having failed to eclipse the 20-point mark in any of their last four matchups.

If Green Bay can keep up its offensive output and draw one step closer to .500 in Week 11, the Packers will have a real chance at competing for a wild-card spot in the NFC thanks to a schedule that includes some winnable games against the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions down the stretch.