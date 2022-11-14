X

    Chargers’ Depleted Offense Criticized as Herbert Has Quiet Night in Loss to 49ers

    Erin WalshNovember 14, 2022

    Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
    AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

    The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the San Francisco 49ers 22-16 on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium and fell to 5-4 on the season.

    L.A.'s offense was subpar in the loss as quarterback Justin Herbert completed 21-of-35 passes for 196 yards, one touchdown and one interception. That said, Herbert didn't have much to work with as the Chargers have been decimated by injuries at wide receiver.

    Both of the team's top two wideouts—Keenan Allen and Mike Williams—missed Sunday's game due to injury. That left Herbert with DeAndre Carter, who caught four passes for 64 yards and one touchdown, and Josh Palmer, who caught three passes for 44 yards, as the top wide receivers.

    Running back Austin Ekeler rushed for 24 yards on six carries and also caught seven passes for 39 yards.

    Even though the Herbert didn't have his top two targets available against San Francisco, NFL Twitter still criticized the L.A. offense for a disappointing outing, particularly in the second half:

    Chargers Wire @TheChargersWire

    The Chargers' series on offense in the second half:<br><br>Punt<br>Punt<br>Punt<br>Turnover on downs<br>Interception

    John Canzano @johncanzanobft

    Justin Herbert all alone out there.

    Nick Sabato @NickSabatoGNN

    The Chargers' offense is dog doo right now. Justin Herbert is averaging less than 6 yards per attempt since Week 6. He's had less than 7 six times this year.

    🎃👻Joey BOO-sa👻🎃 @ZoneTracks

    The Chargers have been incredibly flat since coming out of halftime.<br><br>Three drives:<br>- 5 plays, punt (31 yards)<br>- 6 plays, punt (16 yards)<br>- Three-and-out (3 yards)<br><br>Aside from Everett, it's the same offense that started this game.

    Daniel Wade @dantalkssports

    The Chargers offense is cooked right now. Just can’t get anything going and refuse to force the issue on early downs. <br><br>And it’s killing the defense who have been on the field the entire second half.

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    The Chargers offense in the second half: <a href="https://t.co/7YNyXgBXEn">pic.twitter.com/7YNyXgBXEn</a>

    Euclid @Deuce1042

    Chargers offense is broken.

    Maximiliano Bretos @MaxBretosSports

    Chargers 2nd half offense 🤮.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LACvsSF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LACvsSF</a>

    Steve @Steven_Garrett1

    This <a href="https://twitter.com/chargers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chargers</a> offense stinks. I get the injuries but man they can’t do anything to move the ball.

    Doug @DSinger89

    Unwatchable Chargers offense. Get off my TV. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LACvsSF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LACvsSF</a>

    Alex A smith @almjohnson23

    It pains me to see the chargers so bad considering how good their offense could be when fully healthy it’s unfortunate even for Herbert young talent in an unlucky situation rn

    Fernando Ramirez @RealFRamirez

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> lose 22-16 against the 49ers. They couldn’t conjure up any offense in the second half. The offense terribly misses Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. They now drop to 5-4 and will face the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday Night at SoFi Stadium.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LACvsSF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LACvsSF</a>

    The Chargers desperately need Allen and Williams to return as the offense looks anemic without them. The team is having a lot of trouble moving the ball downfield, and that will only continue if it doesn't figure something out.

    L.A. has a tough matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend at SoFi Stadium. A loss agains KC would drop the Chargers to 5-5.

