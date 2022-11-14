Vikings' Justin Jefferson Says Viral 1-Handed Catch vs. Bills 'Felt Like a Movie'

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in overtime on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, and star wide receiver Justin Jefferson had the game of his life.

The 23-year-old caught 10 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown, and his biggest catch of the game came on 4th-and-18 from the Minnesota 27-yard line with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter with the Vikings trailing 27-23.

Jefferson jumped up and grabbed what likely would have been a Kirk Cousins interception and hauled it in with one hand to keep Minnesota's drive alive:

After the game, Jefferson said he couldn't believe he made the grab, which has been dubbed the catch of the year.

"It felt like it was unreal. Like a movie,'' Jefferson said, per ESPN. "The big games, the big moments, when people are looking for you to make a play, that's what I like the most.''

Jefferson now has his third straight season with 1,000-plus receiving yards, and there's still eight games left for the star wideout to smash his career high of 1,616 yards, which he set last season.

The Vikings moved to 8-1 on the season with the win.