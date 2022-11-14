X

    Vikings' Justin Jefferson Says Viral 1-Handed Catch vs. Bills 'Felt Like a Movie'

    Erin WalshNovember 14, 2022

    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings catches a pass in front of Cam Lewis #39 of the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
    Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

    The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in overtime on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, and star wide receiver Justin Jefferson had the game of his life.

    The 23-year-old caught 10 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown, and his biggest catch of the game came on 4th-and-18 from the Minnesota 27-yard line with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter with the Vikings trailing 27-23.

    Jefferson jumped up and grabbed what likely would have been a Kirk Cousins interception and hauled it in with one hand to keep Minnesota's drive alive:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JUSTIN JEFFERSON OH MY GOODNESS 😱🤯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/h71fuciUrv">pic.twitter.com/h71fuciUrv</a>

    After the game, Jefferson said he couldn't believe he made the grab, which has been dubbed the catch of the year.

    "It felt like it was unreal. Like a movie,'' Jefferson said, per ESPN. "The big games, the big moments, when people are looking for you to make a play, that's what I like the most.''

    Jefferson now has his third straight season with 1,000-plus receiving yards, and there's still eight games left for the star wideout to smash his career high of 1,616 yards, which he set last season.

    The Vikings moved to 8-1 on the season with the win.

