Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: NBA Exec Says 'No Doubt' 76ers Have Asked Nets About Star

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Rumors are beginning to swirl once again that the Brooklyn Nets could end up trading star forward Kevin Durant, and a rival Eastern Conference contender is reportedly interested in acquiring him.

Per Sean Deveney of Heavy.com (h/t Thomas Darro), an NBA executive believes the Philadelphia 76ers have inquired with the Nets about Durant's availability and will continue to be aggressive in their pursuit of the 12-time All-Star.

"There is no doubt the Sixers have asked on Durant, they did in the summer, and will keep asking about him," the executive said.

The executive noted that the recent history between the two teams could create some hesitancy by the Nets. Last season's blockbuster trade involving Ben Simmons and James Harden hasn't worked out at all for Brooklyn, which could rule Philadelphia out of the Durant sweepstakes.

"The Nets are going to be a little put off by them already because of the Ben Simmons thing, because they feel like they were set up to give away James Harden all along," the executive said. "So the Sixers burned them once. Do the Nets want to go back and say, 'OK, sure, we’ll do a KD deal, too.'"

The Sixers have a strong combination of young players to offer the Nets, as the executive believes a package of Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle would be enticing because Brooklyn "might not get a better young player" than Maxey in a deal for Durant. However, Philadelphia isn't able to offer any draft picks in a trade right now, which would likely cause Brooklyn to pass on the package of players.

Darro noted that the possibility of a deal for Durant will increase as more players become trade-eligible closer to the trade deadline in February. Many believe the team is looking to move on from point guard Kyrie Irving following his suspension for posting a link to an antisemitic film on social media, and parting ways with Durant as well would be a complete reset for the franchise.

The Nets (6-7) will go for their third straight win when they face the Los Angeles Lakers (2-10) on Sunday night.