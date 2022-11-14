Saquon Barkley 'Happy' Giants Discussed New Contract, Wants to Be With NY 'For Life'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The New York Giants returned from their bye week and put up a 24-16 win against the Houston Texans on Sunday, and it appears star running back Saquon Barkley had a little extra motivation entering the game.

Barkley told reporters after the win that he was "happy" the Giants discussed a new contract with him during the bye and that he wants to be a "Giant for life":

“I’m just happy that we were able to at least have a conversation. I know how they feel about me. They spoke very highly of me, but we weren’t able to get anything done during the bye week. And I agree with Joe: just lock it up for the rest of the season and make sure no distractions come out of it.”

