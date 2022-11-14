Report: Rams' Cooper Kupp May Have Avoided 'Worst-Case Scenario' With Ankle Injury

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, but he appears to have avoided the "worst-case scenario," per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.

Kupp's right leg got rolled up on after he jumped to try to make a catch near the sideline in the second half. He's expected to undergo more testing in the coming days, per Rodrigue.

After the game, Rams coach Sean McVay said things "didn't look good":

It's a tough break for Kupp, who is in the midst of a solid season despite the Rams' struggles. He entered Sunday's game with 72 catches for 813 yards and six touchdowns in eight games.

If Kupp is sidelined for an extended period of time, the Rams could be in trouble. No other receiver is even close to producing like the superstar has this season.

Tight end Tyler Higbee entered Sunday's game ranked second on the Rams with 312 yards, while veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson II had 248 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Ben Skowronek had posted 231 yards, but no other receiver behind him had hit triple digits.

Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell figure to see more playing time if Kupp is sidelined moving forward, though Higbee and Robinson would continue to serve as L.A.'s top offensive threats.

Kupp has been mostly durable over his six-year career, appearing in at least 15 games in four of his first five seasons in the NFL. However, he tore his ACL during the 2018 season and appeared in just eight games.

The 29-year-old put together the best season of his career in 2021, catching 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns in 17 games. He earned an All-Pro selection and was selected to the Pro Bowl.

With a loss to the Cardinals, the Rams dropped to 3-6 on the season. With the injuries continuing to pile up, they look far from contending for another championship this year.