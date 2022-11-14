Week 11 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football Candidates

0 of 3

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Fantasy managers had to be a little frustrated with the list of players who found the end zone in Sunday's action of Week 10 of the NFL season.

The fantasy receiver who found the end zone the most Sunday? The Green Bay Packers' Christian Watson, with three touchdowns. Two touchdowns on the day? Tennessee Titans wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine counts himself among that group.

Other players who found the end zone in Week 10 include Harrison Bryant, Alec Ingold, Brock Wright, Trent Sherfield, Noah Gray, Jalen Virgil and C.J. Ham, as Yahoo Fantasy pointed out; not quite a list of first-round fantasy selections.

But if you're itching to put in a waiver claim this week, there were a handful of contenders who proved themselves worthy of the add this week. Let's take a closer look at three of them.

For our purposes, to be considered a "breakout" candidate, a player must be rostered in less than 40 percent of leagues. (This week, no one is rostered in more than 27 percent of leagues.)