Week 11 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football Candidates

Week 11 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football CandidatesNovember 14, 2022
Fantasy managers had to be a little frustrated with the list of players who found the end zone in Sunday's action of Week 10 of the NFL season.
The fantasy receiver who found the end zone the most Sunday? The Green Bay Packers' Christian Watson, with three touchdowns. Two touchdowns on the day? Tennessee Titans wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine counts himself among that group.
Other players who found the end zone in Week 10 include Harrison Bryant, Alec Ingold, Brock Wright, Trent Sherfield, Noah Gray, Jalen Virgil and C.J. Ham, as Yahoo Fantasy pointed out; not quite a list of first-round fantasy selections.
But if you're itching to put in a waiver claim this week, there were a handful of contenders who proved themselves worthy of the add this week. Let's take a closer look at three of them.
For our purposes, to be considered a "breakout" candidate, a player must be rostered in less than 40 percent of leagues. (This week, no one is rostered in more than 27 percent of leagues.)
Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Rostered: 27 percent
Week 10 stats: 9 att, 37 rush yds, 3 rec, 40 rec yds, 10.70 pts
Jaylen Warren has been a player to keep an eye on all season, and in Week 10, he may have entered stash-on-your-bench territory.
The undrafted rookie has posted two games of double-digit points so far this season, with the most recent prior to Sunday being in Week 8 right before the Steelers' bye.
And the changes Pittsburgh made to its offense, specifically its backfield, over the bye week paid off big time for Warren, who saw the most usage in the run game (including an explosive 21-yard gain) and made meaningful contributions in the passing game.
Given Najee Harris' role, fantasy managers have shied away from Warren this year. But Sunday's 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints clearly demonstrated that the one-two punch in the backfield is paying dividends.
While his snap share is still a question, his true breakout game feels like it's just on the horizon.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR, Tennessee Titans
Rostered: 0 percent
Week 10 stats: 5 rec, 119 yds, 2 TD, 28.90 pts
You're not likely to find on Tuesday morning that Titans wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine isn't available in your league; he's rostered in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros.
You are, however, likely to have to compete with one of your fellow managers to get in a successful claim. Westbrook-Ikhine's breakout game has arrived, as he posted 28.90 points to be the No. 3 receiver in fantasy heading into Sunday Night Football.
Cautious managers still likely won't be convinced given Westbrook-Ikhine's paltry snap share and lack of production even when he has gotten volume targets. And it's worth noting that the former undrafted free agent's stats were padded by a 63-yard flea-flicker touchdown from Ryan Tannehill to win the game.
But the former Hoosier made the most of his eight targets Sunday and had two scores and a career-high 119 yards to show for it. If you don't put in a claim for him, one of your opponents probably will.
Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers
Rostered: 4 percent
Week 10 stats: 4 rec, 107 yds, 3 TD, 32.70 pts
Christian Watson's rookie season has obviously gotten off to a bit of a rough start, with his Green Bay Packers dropping five games in a row as he develops a reputation for having unreliable hands. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers is on pace to throw his lowest touchdown total in the last five seasons.
And yet you still may be surprised to know just how unreliable managers have found Watson in fantasy: heading into Week 10, he was rostered in just 4 percent of leagues.
Fantasy managers interested in adding Watson to their benches may still have to deal with inconsistency on the young wideout's part, but on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, he finally showed what he can be capable of when things are clicking for the Pack.
Watson earned Rodgers' trust by bringing in three huge touchdowns and was instrumental in keeping the Packers alive to win in overtime.
The Packers may not be the offensive juggernaut we're used to seeing, but Rodgers airs it out often enough that if he's trusting Watson, he's worth stashing on your bench at minimum.
