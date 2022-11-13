Dua Lipa Denies World Cup Performance Rumors, Criticizes Qatar's Human Rights Record

Photo credit should read Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Dua Lipa confirmed she isn't performing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and challenged Qatar to improve its human rights record.

The British singer wrote in an Instagram story she "will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup."

Human rights advocates raised concerns almost immediately after Qatar was named the World Cup host country in 2010. Thousands of migrant workers have died in Qatar since then as well, with at least 37 of the deaths tied to the construction of World Cup venues.

"Despite government reforms, migrant workers continued to face labour abuses and struggled to change jobs freely," Amnesty International writes. "Curtailment of freedom of expression increased in the run-up to FIFA World Cup 2022. Women and LGBTI people continued to face discrimination in law and practice."

As a form of protest, apparel company Hummel rolled out monochrome kits for the Denmark national team, announcing it "[didn't] wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives."

FIFA prohibited the Danes from wearing training shirts that read "Human Rights for All."

The World Cup kicks off on Nov. 20 with host Qatar playing Ecuador in the opening match of the tournament.