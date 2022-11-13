Browns Destroyed by Fans After Brutal Performance in Loss To Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

Browns Destroyed by Fans After Brutal Performance in Loss To Tua Tagovailoa, DolphinsNovember 13, 2022
The Cleveland Browns struggled in all aspects during Sunday's 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa torched the Browns defense, which also struggled to stop the run with Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert having big days.
Fans were quick to criticize head coach Kevin Stefanski for the all-around performance:
Defensive coordinator Joe Woods also earned plenty of the blame:
Garrett Bush @Gbush91
The Browns wasted another year of our lives. Im just tired of it. The excuses, process, talking points, softness, all of it. As far as I’m concerned Stefanski is just a above average coordinator trying to play the part of Head Coach. I’d fire Woods after the game.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a>
It wasn't a great day for the offense, but the defense was a major problem while allowing 39 points and 491 yards from scrimmage.
Garrett Bush @Gbush91
The roster building on the D-Line by Andrew Barry is unacceptable. It’s malpractice and negligence. Bad rushing teams consistently put up season highs against our front. Barry Didn’t even attempt to address the DT position at the trade deadline or free agency. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a>
It resulted in the Browns falling to 3-6, with just one win since Week 3.
A blowout 32-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 had some expecting a big second half of the year after the Week 9 bye, but the squad came out flat against the Dolphins.
If the Browns can't wake up in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills, there might not be enough time to save the season.