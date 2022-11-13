X

    Browns Destroyed by Fans After Brutal Performance in Loss To Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVNovember 13, 2022

    Miami Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield (14) catches a touchdown pass as Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) is late with the tackle during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

    The Cleveland Browns struggled in all aspects during Sunday's 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

    Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa torched the Browns defense, which also struggled to stop the run with Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert having big days.

    Fans were quick to criticize head coach Kevin Stefanski for the all-around performance:

    Thomas Casale @TheTomCasale

    Kevin Stefanski is an awful head coach. That's all.

    Bryan Shaw @WxShaw

    Stefanski calls plays like my friend's 10yo playing Madden. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a>

    Ron Fritz @ronfritz

    Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski needs to fire his offensive coordinator. He sucks. Hopefully he'll get the head coach fired, too.

    Jon Doss @JonDoss

    THE <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BROWNS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BROWNS</a> HAD 12 DAYS TO PREPARE FOR THIS.

    Nick Pedone @NickPedone12

    This is how the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> show up after a big divisional win and bye week? <br><br>The culture is still very concerning.

    Cam Marino @MarinoNFL

    Kevin Stefanski came out with the wrong script against the Fins. Had a feeling this would be a loss for Cleveland when they failed to involve Nick Chubb early. Too little, too late.

    Football Chopz @Pchopz_

    Naturally, y’all are back to wanting to fire Stefanski. This will be a fun week.

    James Oliphant @jamesoliphant

    No defending Stefanski now, I’m sorry to say.

    Defensive coordinator Joe Woods also earned plenty of the blame:

    Colb @___Colb___

    It’s time for the Joe Woods era to end.

    Jeff D. Lowe @JeffDLowe

    Joe Woods STINKS. Get rid of this guy already. Completely gashed week after week. Second half has been a disaster all season. The Bengals game was smoke and mirrors. Defense is trash. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a>

    Rex Smith @RexSmithTV

    24 yards untouched. Fire Joe Woods.

    Ryan Wyatt @Fwiz

    Best part of this game is never having to worry about Joe Woods as our D coordinator

    Garrett Bush @Gbush91

    The Browns wasted another year of our lives. Im just tired of it. The excuses, process, talking points, softness, all of it. As far as I’m concerned Stefanski is just a above average coordinator trying to play the part of Head Coach. I’d fire Woods after the game.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a>

    It wasn't a great day for the offense, but the defense was a major problem while allowing 39 points and 491 yards from scrimmage.

    Jeff D. Lowe @JeffDLowe

    Jail for everyone who said the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> defense might have turned a corner. They stink!

    Colb @___Colb___

    The Cleveland Browns are getting their asses kicked in the trenches this afternoon.

    .@JohnTelich8 @JohnTelich8

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#browns</a> could be on their way to getting gashed for 200 yards on ground Yikes

    Tom Withers @twithersAP

    Nonexistent <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> run D showed up just in time on that drive.

    Jason Lloyd @ByJasonLloyd

    Browns run defense has been terrible at times today, but these Miami throws and catches are basically indefensible. Give them credit.

    Garrett Bush @Gbush91

    The roster building on the D-Line by Andrew Barry is unacceptable. It’s malpractice and negligence. Bad rushing teams consistently put up season highs against our front. Barry Didn’t even attempt to address the DT position at the trade deadline or free agency. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a>

    Jon Doss @JonDoss

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> defense has quit.

    Garion Thorne @GarionThorne

    The Browns are truly awful against the run, but goodness.

    Jake Trotter @Jake_Trotter

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> defense, which had shown signs of life the last couple games, getting absolutely manhandled by Miami <br><br>Dolphins 30-10

    Daniel Oyefusi @DanielOyefusi

    Watching this Dolphins offense like <a href="https://t.co/NPkNdzgYQ3">pic.twitter.com/NPkNdzgYQ3</a>

    It resulted in the Browns falling to 3-6, with just one win since Week 3.

    A blowout 32-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 had some expecting a big second half of the year after the Week 9 bye, but the squad came out flat against the Dolphins.

    If the Browns can't wake up in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills, there might not be enough time to save the season.

