Tom Brady's Disastrous Trick Play at WR Roasted by Fans After Bucs QB Slips

Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It's time to stop asking Tom Brady to do things on a football field that involve anything other than standing in a pocket and throwing a pass.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went deep into their bag of tricks and asked Brady to serve as a receiver on a Leonard Fournette pass in Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

It was every bit the disaster you'd expect from a 45-year-old whose Apple Watch exercise ring doesn't even fill halfway during most games.

To be fair, it's unlikely prime Randy Moss would have been able to pull down a truly terrible pass from Fournette.

That said, what on earth were the Bucs thinking with that play call? We already know throwing the ball to Brady never ends well. The man whose 40-yard-dash became a two-decade meme shouldn't have been running routes at 25, let alone 45.

With the Bucs offense rolling after weeks of struggles, this was a situation where offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich got much too cute in the booth rather than simply sticking with what worked.

The result was...very, very funny, and we all thank Leftwich for his service to our meme folders.