Nate Diaz, Dillon Danis Altercation Video from Outside MSG Surfaces After UFC 281

Nate Diaz was involved in an altercation with Dillon Danis outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281 on Saturday night.

Multiple videos showed Diaz slapping someone on the street in New York City:

UFC President Dana White was unsurprised by the skirmish when told of the situation.

"Every time they show up, I expect something to happen," White said of Diaz and his team, per MMA Fighting. "Not much bothers me at this point."

Diaz is no stranger to altercations outside of the Octagon. He previously had skirmishes with Conor McGregor and Khamzat Chimaev, and last month he was forced to leave the Anderson Silva bout against Jake Paul.

His UFC future is also in doubt after failing to sign a new contract before his last bout.

The 37-year-old defeated Tony Ferguson in September with a fourth-round submission, which was just his second fight since 2019.

Since his last high-profile bout against McGregor in 2016, Diaz has just two wins in four appearances.

The veteran is now making more headlines for his unsanctioned fighting than his actual bouts.