Report: Leonard Fournette's Passport Arrived Hours Before Bucs Flew to Germany

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette was nearly forced to miss Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany due to visa issues.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Fournette's replacement passport was delayed due to inclement weather, calling his status into question. Fournette's passport did not arrive until Thursday, just prior to the Bucs' plane leaving for Germany.

