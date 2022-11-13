X

    Report: Leonard Fournette's Passport Arrived Hours Before Bucs Flew to Germany

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 13, 2022

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
    Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette was nearly forced to miss Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany due to visa issues.

    Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Fournette's replacement passport was delayed due to inclement weather, calling his status into question. Fournette's passport did not arrive until Thursday, just prior to the Bucs' plane leaving for Germany.

