NFL Rumors: Geno Smith, Seahawks to Discuss New Contract After Season to Stay as QB1

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly expected to make quarterback Geno Smith a long-term contract offer this offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Seahawks want Smith to remain as their starter "into the future" after most expected him to be a stopgap for the 2022 season. Smith has instead been the 2022 season's most surprising breakout player, throwing for 2,199 yards and 15 touchdowns against four interceptions.

