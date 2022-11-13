Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Contract Expected to Compare to Chris Godwin, Mike Williams

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Whenever Odell Beckham Jr. signs with a new team, he is expected to be compensated very well for limited usage this season.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Beckham's contract "could be similar on a prorated basis" to recent wide receiver deals signed by Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mike Williams of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Godwin and Williams both signed three-year, $60 million extensions with their respective teams during the offseason.

There have been no shortage of potential suitors for Beckham, with the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers all rumored to be among those with interest in the three-time Pro Bowler.

The Los Angeles Rams, Beckham's former team, have been connected to the 30-year-old. They are on the fringes of postseason contention right now with a 3-5 record.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported this week the Green Bay Packers are another team that could have interest. They are also struggling right now with a 3-6 mark.

According to Schefter, Beckham hopes to narrow down his list of potential teams and make a decision on where to play by the end of this month.

Per Fox Sports' Jay Glazer (h/t Marcus Mosher of PFF), Beckham is expected to be fully cleared by the end of this week. He suffered a torn ACL in the second quarter of the Rams' 23-20 Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13.

Glazer added there is expected to be a "big" bidding war among teams trying to sign Beckham. His price tag could knock some of the suitors out of the race.

Per Spotrac, the Bills have the least amount of cap space in the league right now ($702,632). The Cowboys have the most cap space among the suitors who have been mentioned for Beckham ($8.3 million).

The Packers, Rams and 49ers all have more than $5 million available to sign Beckham for the rest of this season. The Chiefs are sitting at $4.1 million in cap space.

Beckham finished the 2021 campaign with 537 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 44 receptions in 14 games with the Rams and Cleveland Browns. He was excellent during the Rams' playoff run with 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four games.