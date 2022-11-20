Rams' Sean McVay Unsure If Matthew Stafford Is in Concussion Protocol After Injury

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford potentially suffered a concussion during Sunday's 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints, though head coach Sean McVay couldn't confirm whether he was in the concussion protocol after the contest.

The Rams announced during the game that Stafford was being evaluated for a concussion. He left the game in the third quarter and didn't return.

Stafford was listed as questionable for a Nov. 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals after entering concussion protocol and was eventually ruled out.

The 34-year-old has been pretty durable over his 14-year career and that was the first game he had missed since being dealt to the Rams from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2021 season.

Stafford is in the middle of a tough campaign for the 3-7 Rams, completing 68 percent of his passes for 2,087 yards and 10 touchdowns against eight interceptions in nine games. A poor offensive line hasn't helped his cause.

Backup John Wolford filled in for Stafford against the Cardinals. The 27-year-old completed 24 of 36 passes for 212 yards with one touchdown and one interception. On Sunday, Bryce Perkins was called into relief duty, leading the team to a pair of field goals in the second half.

While the Rams don't look ready to contend for a Super Bowl, they'll need Stafford healthy in order to finish the regular season on a high note and potentially sneak into the playoffs. But the situation doesn't look good, with superstar Cooper Kupp already sidelined for potentially the remainder of the season with a high ankle sprain.