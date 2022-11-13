College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 11

3 of 5

AP Photo/Michael Clubb

How about Vanderbilt?! The Commodores snapped a five-game losing streak on Saturday with an upset win over No. 24 Kentucky. It also snapped a 26-game losing streak that Vandy had against SEC foes. The last time the Commodores won an SEC game came in 2019, defeating Missouri 21-14.

This game was pretty close throughout, and it looked like Vanderbilt might lose its 27th SEC game in a row. Heading into the fourth quarter, Vandy had a 14-9 lead. The Wildcats scored two touchdowns, with the second one giving Kentucky a 21-17 lead with 5:03 left.

But the Commodores got the ball back and put together a brilliant game-winning drive that took nearly all the remaining time off the clock. Vandy was helped by a personal foul call on 4th-and-7 that kept the drive alive and put the Commodores in Kentucky territory.

Just four plays later, Vandy faced a 4th-and-11, and Commodores quarterback Mike Wright converted with a 40-yard pass to Quincy Skinner Jr. to put his offense inside Kentucky's 10. Wright found Will Sheppard in the end zone to give Vandy the game-winning touchdown with just 32 seconds left.

On the flip side, Kentucky's season hasn't exactly gone as expected. The Wildcats entered this season looking like they could be in the mix in the SEC East race and furthered that notion following their 26-16 win over Florida in Week 2.

But with just two weeks left in the regular season, the Cats are 6-4, having lost four out of their last six games to Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee and now Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt, meanwhile, is on pace to have its best season since 2018. That year, the Commodores went 5-6 with a loss against Baylor in the Texas Bowl.

Sure, head coach Clark Lea has a long way to go before his program challenges Georgia atop the division, but snapping a conference-losing streak that extended across four seasons is a great first step.