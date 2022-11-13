College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 11

College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 11November 13, 2022
Week 11 of the college football season featured plenty of exciting moments and plays.
In the early slate of games Saturday, UConn became bowl-eligible for the first time since 2015, upsetting Liberty 36-33. Vanderbilt also pulled off an upset of No. 24 Kentucky, beating the Wildcats 24-21. No. 7 LSU improved to 8-2, defeating Arkansas on the road 13-10.
In the afternoon slate, No. 10 Clemson improved to 9-1 with a 31-16 win at home against Louisville. No. 9 Alabama rebounded from last week's loss to LSU by beating No. 11 Ole Miss in Oxford. No. 3 Michigan cruised over Nebraska 34-3.
Let's run through the winners and losers.
Winner: UConn is Bowl Eligible for the First Time in Seven Seasons!
Folks, the UConn Huskies are having the best season they've had in quite a while. The Huskies improved to 6-5 with a 36-33 upset victory over Liberty, which entered the matchup at 8-1. This is an incredible improvement for UConn in Jim Mora's first year, and it means that the Huskies will go to a bowl for the first time since 2015.
That season, UConn finished 6-7, with a loss to Marshall in what was then known as the St. Petersburg Bowl. If UConn can beat Army next week, it'll mark the program's best finish since its 8-5 record in 2010.
But this was a pretty big upset win for the Huskies, previous wins and losses aside. The Flames hadn't lost since their Week 3 loss to Wake Forest and were coming off an upset win over Arkansas in Week 10. Liberty entered as a 14.5-point favorite, too, per Caesars Sportsbook.
UConn's defense came up big in the fourth quarter. Following a touchdown that gave Liberty a 33-28 lead with 14:39 left, the Huskies defense forced a turnover on downs twice and a three-and-out. UConn's Zion Turner found Kevens Clercius for a 30-yard touchdown to give the Huskies the 36-33 lead at 5:43 that held until the end.
For a program that hasn't eclipsed three wins since 2015, this has been a fun ride to watch UConn improve in 2022.
Loser: Arkansas' Offense vs. Harold Perkins
- 8 total tackles
- 6 solo tackles
- 4 sacks
- 1 quarterback hurry
- 1 pass breakup
- 2 forced fumbles
The LSU Tigers successfully avoided an Alabama hangover a week after upsetting the Tide. The Tigers improved to 8-2 on the season with a 13-10 victory over Arkansas in Fayetteville and clinched the SEC West following Alabama's win over Ole Miss.
True freshman linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. was a destructive force against Razorbacks. Take a look at his stat line:
LSU capitalized on one of Perkins' forced fumbles by scoring a field goal in the second quarter to tie the game up at three. Perkins' second forced fumble of the day cemented LSU's victory, as Arkansas had the ball back with less than two minutes left in the game.
What's even more incredible? Apparently Perkins had been battling the flu in the week leading up to this game. Here's head coach Brian Kelly after the game, who added that he tried to remind Perkins of Michael Jordan's flu game:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Harold Perkins was sick with the flu before playing against Arkansas.<br><br>When Brian Kelly told Perkins that MJ played his best game while sick, Perkins asked:<br><br>"Who's MJ?"<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/CodyWorsham?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@codyworsham</a>) <a href="https://t.co/QZaFYc5e5C">pic.twitter.com/QZaFYc5e5C</a>
Perkins is having quite the season in Baton Rouge. Including the game against Arkansas, Perkins has 52 total tackles, 7.5 sacks and an interception. LSU's defense can stop just about anybody when it has a star player like Perkins. The good news for LSU is that Perkins is just a true freshman, so his career is just getting started.
Winner: Vanderbilt Gets First SEC Win Since 2019
How about Vanderbilt?! The Commodores snapped a five-game losing streak on Saturday with an upset win over No. 24 Kentucky. It also snapped a 26-game losing streak that Vandy had against SEC foes. The last time the Commodores won an SEC game came in 2019, defeating Missouri 21-14.
This game was pretty close throughout, and it looked like Vanderbilt might lose its 27th SEC game in a row. Heading into the fourth quarter, Vandy had a 14-9 lead. The Wildcats scored two touchdowns, with the second one giving Kentucky a 21-17 lead with 5:03 left.
But the Commodores got the ball back and put together a brilliant game-winning drive that took nearly all the remaining time off the clock. Vandy was helped by a personal foul call on 4th-and-7 that kept the drive alive and put the Commodores in Kentucky territory.
Just four plays later, Vandy faced a 4th-and-11, and Commodores quarterback Mike Wright converted with a 40-yard pass to Quincy Skinner Jr. to put his offense inside Kentucky's 10. Wright found Will Sheppard in the end zone to give Vandy the game-winning touchdown with just 32 seconds left.
On the flip side, Kentucky's season hasn't exactly gone as expected. The Wildcats entered this season looking like they could be in the mix in the SEC East race and furthered that notion following their 26-16 win over Florida in Week 2.
But with just two weeks left in the regular season, the Cats are 6-4, having lost four out of their last six games to Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee and now Vanderbilt.
Vanderbilt, meanwhile, is on pace to have its best season since 2018. That year, the Commodores went 5-6 with a loss against Baylor in the Texas Bowl.
Sure, head coach Clark Lea has a long way to go before his program challenges Georgia atop the division, but snapping a conference-losing streak that extended across four seasons is a great first step.
Loser: Maryland's First-Half Yards Total
Things did not go well for Maryland, which played at Penn State. The Nittany Lions went to the locker room with a 27-0 lead at halftime. Unfortunately for the Terps, the PSU defense was dominant. So much, in fact, that Maryland had 27 total yards—yes, the same number of points Penn State had—at halftime.
Things didn't exactly improve for the Terrapins offense in the second half. By the end of the game, Maryland had just 134 yards. The Nittany Lions forced one fumble, two turnovers on downs and nine punts, including seven three-and-outs.
Meanwhile, the Penn State offense had no problems, scoring on six of its 13 drives with three touchdowns in the first half. Penn State punted just five times.
This marked Penn State's second consecutive victory over Maryland, as the Terps won 35-19 in 2020. Maryland dropped to 6-4, whereas the Nittany Lions are now 8-2 and third in the Big Ten East behind Ohio State and Michigan.
Loser: Nick Saban and Alabama Haters
Just a week after an overtime loss to LSU effectively knocked Alabama out of College Football Playoff contention, Nick Saban's team rebounded. The Crimson Tide had to go on the road to play 8-1 Ole Miss and were looking to avoid their first season with more than two losses since 2010. Unsurprisingly, the conversation surrounding Bama centered on Nick Saban's future and whether his dynasty was dead.
The Tide silenced those critics, winning 30-24. The game was tight throughout, and the Alabama defense came up big on Ole Miss' last possession. The Rebels drove to the Tide's 14-yard line with a minute left. But on 3rd-and-10, Byron Young sacked Jaxson Dart. On 4th-and-16, Brian Branch broke up Dart's pass into the end zone, and the Tide had a huge victory. I can't think of a better way for Saban to seal a big road win than with a defensive stand.
The Alabama offense was led, per usual, by quarterback Bryce Young, who finished with 209 yards and three touchdowns through the air. But the running game was more impressive, even though Jahmyr Gibbs was limited to just six carries for three yards. Jase McClellan picked up the slack, finishing with 84 yards on 19 carries.
Will Reichard also kicked a trio of clutch field goals. He hit a 39-yarder early in the third quarter to tie the game at 17 and made two in the fourth quarter—one from 23 yards and the other from 49—to give the Tide their first lead and then the 30-24 advantage.
Ole Miss' loss coupled with LSU's win over Arkansas clinched the SEC West title for the Tigers. It also marked the third loss to Saban for Lane Kiffin since he's been with the Rebels.
Saturday's win was a good one for Saban and the Tide, who are clearly still a very good football team even if they're out of the playoff.