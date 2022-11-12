Titans' Ryan Tannehill Reportedly Set to Return from Ankle Injury vs. Broncos

Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After two weeks with Malik Willis at quarterback, the Tennessee Titans are set to get Ryan Tannehill back.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Tannehill is expected to start Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Tannehill was injured during the Titans' 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7.

In the week leading up to Tennessee's Week 8 win at the Houston Texans, he only took part in one practice on a limited basis. He was later ruled out, and Willis made his first career NFL start.

Last week, Tannehill practiced twice on a limited basis. The Titans held him out for their Sunday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which they lost in overtime.

He is listed as questionable for Sunday, as he has been for each of the last two games. He was a full participant in practice Thursday but limited Wednesday and Friday.

A third-round pick in the 2022 draft, Willis struggled. He finished 11-of-26 for 135 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception in the two games. He rushed 13 times for 52 yards.

The Titans remain in control of the AFC South with a 5-3 record, which gives them a two-game lead over the Colts (3-5-1).

Tannehill has had erratic moments this season, but there's no denying Tennessee's success when he is healthy. The 34-year-old is 34-15 since he joined the team in 2019.

In six starts this season, Tannehill has thrown for 1,097 yards and six touchdowns against three interceptions with a 65.1 completion percentage.

Tennessee will attempt to earn its sixth win in seven games Sunday. The Broncos (3-5) were off last week after they picked up a 21-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Oct. 30, which ended a four-game losing streak.