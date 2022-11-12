Patriots' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 10

0 of 3

AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

The New England Patriots could use help from a few different places to emerge from their Week 10 bye in a better position to secure a playoff position in the AFC.

The Patriots come into the bye with a 5-4 record, but that is the worst mark in the AFC East. The path to a divisional title is still there for Bill Belichick's team, but it requires a good amount of losses from the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

Miami is one of the direct competitors for a wild-card spot that the Patriots would love to see lose, but the Dolphins host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The more realistic rooting spots start in Buffalo, where Josh Allen is listed as questionable for the clash with the Minnesota Vikings.

A Minnesota win would make things very interesting in the AFC playoff picture for all parties. The Patriots are just one of many AFC squads rooting for the Vikings on Sunday.

Since the Jets are off and Miami hosts Cleveland, the Patriots could use help from other NFC teams to clear out some AFC wild-card contenders in the team's best-case scenario for Week 10.