Odell Beckham Jr. of Interest to Cowboys, Stephen Jones Says

Icon Sportswire

The Dallas Cowboys have already made their interest in free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. clear, and that trend continued Friday.

Executive vice president and COO Stephen Jones discussed the team's interest in Beckham with SiriusXM Radio (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk):

"But, certainly, we’re always open to making our team better. To have a guy like Odell Beckham if he’s recovered from his knee, which it sounds like he has, is a great way to make your team better. So it’s natural that we would have interest in that. And certainly, like any free agent, he can go anywhere he wants in terms of all 32. But we want to make our compelling case. And certainly at the end of the day it’s about business as well. So we’ll just roll up our sleeves and see if there’s an opportunity for us to put a star on Odell’s helmet."

Multiple Cowboys players have expressed their desire to be teammates with Beckham, including linebacker Micah Parsons, running back Ezekiel Elliott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott.

Team owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday (h/t ESPN's Todd Archer) that OBJ "is someone we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor and know that the Cowboys star on the helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good."

Head coach Mike McCarthy raved about Beckham as well.

Dallas is a good landing spot for Beckham, who would help form a deep wide receiver quartet with Lamb, Michael Gallup and Noah Brown.

The Cowboys are also Super Bowl contenders after getting off to a hot start at 6-2, matching the NFL's third-best record thus far.

The problem is that Beckham has plenty of suitors and potential teammates vying for his services, including Von Miller with the Buffalo Bills and Saquon Barkley with the New York Giants. The Kansas City Chiefs also appear to be in the mix.

Beckham has been working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in last year's Super Bowl when he played for the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported Sunday that Beckham would be cleared this week.

The 30-year-old Beckham is a three-time Pro Bowler with five 1,000-yard seasons under his belt.