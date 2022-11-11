WNBA Lottery Results 2023: Full Selection Order, Analysis and More

C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The Indiana Fever entered the 2023 WNBA Draft Lottery with the best odds to take home the No. 1 overall pick, and they secured that selection Friday night, beating out the Minnesota Lynx, Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics.

Indiana has never selected first overall in the WNBA draft. It has picked second overall twice—Tan White in 2005 and Kelsey Mitchell in 2018. However, Tamika Catchings, who was selected third overall in 2001, is the best player in franchise history.

Catchings helped change the trajectory of the Fever, but they haven't made the playoffs since she retired in 2016. That said, another franchise-altering player could be headed to Indiana in 2023.

With the draft order now set, here's a look at the first-round selection order.

2023 WNBA Draft Order

Indiana Fever Minnesota Lynx Atlanta Dream Washington Mystics (via Los Angeles Sparks) Chicago Sky (via Phoenix Mercury) New York Liberty Indiana Fever (via Dallas Wings) Atlanta Dream (via Washington Mystics) Seattle Storm Connecticut Sun Dallas Wings (via Chicago Sky) Minnesota Lynx (via Las Vegas Aces)

Now, the Fever will get the opportunity to draft Aliyah Boston with the No. 1 overall pick, and she's the clear favorite in this year's draft as she begins her senior season with the South Carolina Gamecocks after sweeping nearly every major award in 2021-22.

The 6'5" forward is the most pro-ready player in the 2023 draft class and is the reigning national player of the year after posting 30 double-doubles during her junior season and helping lift the Gamecocks to an NCAA title.

Boston was also the national defensive player of the year last season after averaging 2.4 blocks per game and hauling in a total 312 defensive rebounds.

In 37 games last season, Boston averaged a career-best 16.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in addition to 1.2 steals and 2.4 blocks. She shot 54.2 percent from the floor.

Boston also got off to a solid start this season in a 101-31 win over East Tennessee State on Nov. 7, posting 11 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in 20 minutes. She was 3-of-5 shooting from the floor and made 5 of 6 free throws.

Boston has the perfect combination of assets—shooting, ball-handling, defense, etc.—that make her the favorite to go No. 1 overall. She'll undoubtedly help elevate the Fever, though they won't become title contenders solely with the addition of Boston.

Aside from Boston, other top players in the 2023 class include Stanford's Haley Jones, UCLA's Charisma Osborne, Maryland's Diamond Miller and Tennessee's Jordan Horston.