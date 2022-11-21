Cardinals' Kyler Murray Reportedly Won't Start vs. 49ers Due to Hamstring Injury

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss his second straight game because of the hamstring injury that has limited him all week, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Colt McCoy will reportedly start for Arizona in Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Murray also missed Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams as the Cardinals earned a 27-17 win.

The 25-year-old has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 12 touchdowns (six interceptions) and 2,168 yards through nine games. He's also rushed for 359 yards and two scores.

Murray is in his fourth NFL season, all with the Cardinals, who selected the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

He's proved to be an exciting dual-threat quarterback capable of breaking a game open at any time and making sensational plays on the run.

Murray is a two-time Pro Bowler and led the Cardinals to the playoffs for the first time since 2015 with an 11-6 campaign in 2021.

The former University of Oklahoma star and the Cardinals have fallen on tough times in 2022, though, with the team 3-6 through nine games. The defense has been troublesome (No. 29 in points allowed), but the team has been up-and-down overall.

After head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that Murray would be a game-time decision for the Rams game because of the hamstring injury, he will miss a second game with the same injury.

Murray's backup is McCoy, a 36-year-old who has played 13 NFL seasons.

The Texas product stepped in for Murray for three games last season after the Cardinals starter suffered an ankle injury. He led the team to a 2-1 record while completing 75.6 percent of his passes for three touchdowns (one interception) and 684 yards.

The veteran tallied 238 passing yards and a touchdown with no interceptions against the Rams last week.

Trace McSorley, a former dual-threat star at Penn State, rounds out the Cardinals' quarterback depth chart.