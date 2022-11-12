Report: Bills' Josh Allen Appears in Line to Start vs. Vikings; Barkley Not Elevated

AP Photo/Bryan Woolston

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen may be in line to start against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday despite suffering an injury to his throwing elbow against the New York Jets last week.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bills did not elevate quarterback Matt Barkley from their practice squad prior to the 4 p.m. ET deadline Saturday, meaning Allen and Case Keenum are the only quarterbacks who can be active for Buffalo on Sunday.

Buffalo technically could start Keenum and dress Allen as the backup, but Rapoport characterized the non-move as a "sign" Allen is set to start.

Bad news emerged Monday after Rapoport reported that Allen was dealing with an elbow injury suffered late in a 20-17 loss to the Jets the day before.

Rapoport provided more info later in the week:

Allen didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday but got in a limited session Friday.

Allen has completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 19 touchdowns (eight interceptions) and 2,403 yards in eight games. He's also rushed for 392 yards and four touchdowns to help the Bills get off to a 6-2 start.

The Bills started off hot with a 6-1 record, but they slogged through a tough game against the Jets last week. Allen had an unusually rough game throwing the ball, completing just 18 of 34 passes for 205 yards and two interceptions.

If Allen starts as expected, he will look to hand the 7-1 Vikings only their second loss of the 2022 season.