Rams' Matthew Stafford Questionable for Cardinals Game After Suffering Concussion

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is questionable for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after suffering a concussion, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday.

However, McVay added Stafford is "making good progress."

The Rams placed Stafford in concussion protocol Tuesday. McVay told reporters that the team's medical staff evaluated the veteran quarterback after Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and determined it would be best for him to be placed in the protocol.

Stafford didn't miss any time against the Buccaneers, completing 13 of 27 passes for 165 yards and one touchdown.

Stafford's wife, Kelly, reacted to the news of his concussion via her podcast's Instagram story (h/t Mike Vulpo of E! News):

"If you follow NFL, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol. If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how a big a deal it is to me. The head is not something to be messed with…and I hope as this sport develops, so does the concern for head health and the research around it."

She added: "And no, I'm not OK. I have every emotion running through me. Concerned, angry, sad, tired…all of them."

Stafford has been durable over his 14-year NFL career, and he hasn't missed a game since joining the Rams in a trade from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2021 campaign despite dealing with a number of ailments, including an elbow issue.

The 34-year-old has completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 1,928 yards and eight touchdowns against eight interceptions for the 3-5 Rams this season. Part of his struggles can be attributed to a terrible offensive line that has allowed him to be sacked 28 times.

If Stafford can't play Sunday, backup John Wolford will get the start. He hasn't started a game since the 2020 campaign and hasn't appeared in a contest this season.