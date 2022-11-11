NFL to Celebrate John Madden's Legacy with Thanksgiving Game Commemorations

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The NFL announced Friday that it will begin an annual tradition of honoring the late John Madden with the "John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" on Nov. 24.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement:

"No one cared more or contributed more to our game than John Madden. Honoring his memory and impact on the NFL is important and Thanksgiving Day brings all of the elements significant to John to life—family, football, food and fun."

Three games are set for this year's Thanksgiving slate, beginning with a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by a 4:30 p.m. game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys and an 8:20 p.m. matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots.

The broadcasts of each of those games will feature special segments in honor of Madden. In addition, a recording of the legendary broadcaster discussing the significance of playing football on Thanksgiving will be played ahead of each game.

"John Madden Thanksgiving" logos will also be featured at the 25-yard lines, and players will be wearing a special patch on their helmets to honor him.

"There's no place that I would rather be today on Thanksgiving than right here, right now, at a football game," Madden said during a Thanksgiving game between the Lions and Chicago Bears in 1997. "There are just certain things that go together: the turkey, the family, the tradition, football. ... And we have it all today."

Madden, who worked for CBS, Fox and NBC during his broadcasting career, called 20 Thanksgiving games. He was the person that began the iconic tradition of giving out a turkey leg to the player of the game in 1989.

However, instead of just getting a turkey leg this year, the Madden Player of the Game will be awarded a trophy and a $10,000 donation to a youth or high school football program of their choosing.

In addition to a lengthy broadcasting career, Madden also served as head coach of the then-Oakland Raiders from 1969 to 1978, leading the team to a Super Bowl title during the 1976 campaign.

Madden died at 85 last December, but his legacy will continue to live on with the NFL's latest gesture.