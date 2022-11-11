Josh Allen, Aaron Jones, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 10

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Fantasy football managers could be scrambling for help with several key players navigating injuries ahead of Week 10.

Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen and Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray are both uncertain for Sunday, leaving limited trustworthy options at quarterback heading into the week.

Running backs Jonathan Taylor and Aaron Jones are also dealing with injuries, forcing managers to keep a close eye on the latest practice information. Here is what you need to know about the status important players as of Friday:

QB Contingencies for Allen, Murray or Stafford

If Allen is active, he's in your lineup even with an injury. The No. 1 scoring quarterback this season can carry your fantasy team with his arm or legs, and even an elbow issue won't stop him from dominating.

Murray is a bit more of a question mark if limited, although this year's QB7 on average points per game is worthy of playing when active.

Managers should still prepare for alternatives.

Allen's situation was described by head coach Sean McDermott as "hour-to-hour." Murray is a game-time decision, and Matthew Stafford remains in the concussion protocol.

If Trevor Lawrence or Derek Carr are available, they could be high-upside options against weaker competition.

Lawrence faces the Kansas City Chiefs and might have to play catch-up, creating a pass-heavy game plan for a player who ranks seventh in the NFL in pass attempts. Carr has been up-and-down but will take on an Indianapolis Colts team in disarray after it fired head coach Frank Reich and replaced him with the inexperienced Jeff Saturday.

Those in deeper leagues could target the Browns' Jacoby Brissett, who has topped 200 passing yards in each of his last seven games. He scored his second rushing touchdown of the year in his last game and will face the Miami Dolphins, who allowed Justin Fields to run wild with 178 rushing yards and a score.

Andy Dalton could also take advantage of a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that ranks 31st in passing yards allowed and last in passing touchdowns allowed, as long as Taysom Hill doesn't steal too many plays.

Running Backs Getting Healthy

Jonathan Taylor was unable to play in Week 9 because of a nagging ankle issue, but getting practices in this week should have him ready to play in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Colts released Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad even with Deon Jackson ruled out for Week 10, which could indicate a growing confidence in Taylor's readiness.

Ezekiel Elliott could also return to the field for the first time since Week 7.

"Everything I've seen, I watched him yesterday, I think he's on go," Jerry Jones said of Elliott on 105.3 The Fan.

Head coach Mike McCarthy also said the running back had a "good day of practice" on Thursday, although Saturday will be the final test.

Elliott's return would hurt Tony Pollard's upside, although both could be worth a start against a Green Bay Packers defense that ranks 28th against the run this season.

Aaron Jones also gave fantasy managers a scare when he suffered an ankle injury last game, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported X-rays were negative and he "should be able to play this week."

Even with an inconsistent role this season, Jones is worthy of keeping in fantasy lineups for his upside as the top weapon in the Packers offense.

Dameon Pierce and D'Andre Swift were also removed from the injury report and are seemingly at full strength. Swift is a riskier option after playing just 10 snaps last game, but if he's truly healthy, few running backs have more upside.