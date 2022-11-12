UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Israel Adesanya gets one of the most compelling challenges to his UFC middleweight title in the main event of UFC 281.

Alex Pereira—who holds two wins over The Last Stylebender in kickboxing—is the next man to try to take his crown. The 185-pound kingpin has five successful title defenses to his name and will look to add the sixth against his old foe.

It's a fascinating matchup, but it isn't the only reason to tune in to the event from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Carla Esparza will attempt to defend her women's strawweight belt against Zhang Weili, while Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier both attempt to get back into the lightweight title picture.

Here's a look at the entire schedule and predictions for the three biggest fights on the card.