Panthers' PJ Walker to Start over Baker Mayfield Against Ravens, Steve Wilks Says

Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks told reporters Friday that PJ Walker will likely remain the starting quarterback in Week 11.

Walker helped the Panthers earn a 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, improving the team's record to 3-7. He finished 10-of-16 passing for 108 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in a rain-heavy game.

In six games (five starts), Walker has 731 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

